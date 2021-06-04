Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) Drops -250% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s traded shares stood at 6,076,968 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.2, to imply an increase of 2.19% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The HOFV share’s 52-week high remains $14.7, putting it -250% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $396Million, with an average of 4.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HOFV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

After registering a 2.19% upside in the last session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.45- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.95%, and 14.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 241.46%. Short interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw shorts transact 5.78 Million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 19.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOFV has been trading 19.05% off suggested target high and 19.05% from its likely low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -960.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company insiders hold 39.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.05% of the shares at 23.17% float percentage. In total, 45 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Voloridge Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.21 Million shares (or 2.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 2.13 Million shares, or about 2.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.67 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,102,154 shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 530.03 Thousand, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about $2.66 Million.