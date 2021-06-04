GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s traded shares stood at 143,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply an increase of 39.6% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The GTT share’s 52-week high remains $10.34, putting it -196.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $205.28 Million, with an average of 6.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GTT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

After registering a 39.6% upside in the last session, GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.75- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 26.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 145.77%, and 116.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.24%. Short interest in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) saw shorts transact 9.44 Million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying an increase of 215.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTT has been trading 215.19% off suggested target high and 215.19% from its likely low.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $411.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $410Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5% before falling -2.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

GTT Communications, Inc. insiders hold 20.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.97% of the shares at 70.2% float percentage. In total, 112 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spruce House Investment Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 15.88 Million shares (or 26.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spruce House Partnership, LLC with 15.88 Million shares, or about 26.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $29.05 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 808,106 shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 794.51 Thousand, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about $1.45 Million.