GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Dipped -76.78% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares stood at 17,187,948 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.95, to imply a decline of -13.83% or -$2.4 in intraday trading. The GOTU share’s 52-week high remains $149.05, putting it -896.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.55. The company has a valuation of $3.82 Billion, with an average of 10.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GOTU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

After registering a -13.83% downside in the last session, GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.67 this Friday, May 28, jumping 24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.48%, and -49.68% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -71.09%. Short interest in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) saw shorts transact 18.71 Million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GSX Techedu Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares are -76.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.93% against 9.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -675% this quarter before jumping 87.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $393.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $481.84 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $237.96 Million and $291.14 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.4% before jumping 65.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -746.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.03% annually.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

GSX Techedu Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.69% of the shares at 66.69% float percentage. In total, 289 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse AG. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.85 Million shares (or 7.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $367.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 7.77 Million shares, or about 5.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $263.22 Million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 705,728 shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 667.39 Thousand, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about $22.61 Million.