Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) up 48.14% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 32.61% – Here’s What to Do Now

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s traded shares stood at 12,720,020 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply a decline of -4.19% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The GNUS share’s 52-week high remains $7.35, putting it -301.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.949. The company has a valuation of $550.45 Million, with an average of 12.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNUS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

After registering a -4.19% downside in the last session, Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.03 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 9.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.24%, and 6.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.61%. Short interest in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw shorts transact 42.47 Million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 145.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNUS has been trading 145.9% off suggested target high and 145.9% from its likely low.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -125.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Genius Brands International, Inc. insiders hold 4.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.07% of the shares at 18.99% float percentage. In total, 97 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.81 Million shares (or 4.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 6.45 Million shares, or about 2.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.52 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,380,001 shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 Million, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about $2.71 Million.