Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Dropped -17.84% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares stood at 1,562,222 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.04, to imply a decline of -6.17% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The FTFT share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -271.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $222.26 Million, with an average of 1.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

After registering a -6.17% downside in the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.32- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 8.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.18%, and -17.84% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 61.7%. Short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw shorts transact 3.69 Million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 370.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTFT has been trading 370.39% off suggested target high and 370.39% from its likely low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -172.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders hold 53.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.6% of the shares at 3.43% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 173.33 Thousand shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 171.01 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.06 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds roughly 54,135 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $210.59 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.06 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $316.57 Thousand.