FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Drops -25.8% From Highs, What Happens Next?

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s traded shares stood at 1,326,235 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.86, to imply a decline of -3.52% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The RAIL share’s 52-week high remains $8.63, putting it -25.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $106.62 Million, with an average of 1.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RAIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) trade information

After registering a -3.52% downside in the last session, FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.18- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.27%, and -1.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 184.65%. Short interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw shorts transact 960.36 Million shares and set a 307.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.75, implying a decline of -16.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAIL has been trading -5.25% off suggested target high and -27.11% from its likely low.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FreightCar America, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) shares are +173.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.35% against 18.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.4% this quarter before jumping 80.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -34.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Major holders

FreightCar America, Inc. insiders hold 23.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.53% of the shares at 34.73% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 452.85 Thousand shares (or 2.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Minerva Advisors LLC with 431.8 Thousand shares, or about 2.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.85 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 242,168 shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 208.19 Thousand, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about $1.37 Million.