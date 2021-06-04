Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~8.33% year-to-date

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s traded shares stood at 1,843,674 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.42, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The FRSX share’s 52-week high remains $12.145, putting it -174.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $277.91 Million, with an average of 2.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FRSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

After registering a 0.23% upside in the last session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.95- this Friday, May 28, jumping 10.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.02%, and 0.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.33%. Short interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw shorts transact 2.22 Million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 194.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRSX has been trading 194.12% off suggested target high and 194.12% from its likely low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -228.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.86% of the shares at 3.86% float percentage. In total, 45 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.22 Million shares (or 1.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 191.43 Thousand shares, or about 0.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.2 Million.