For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Is Worth A Shot

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares stood at 11,777,072 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.33, to imply an increase of 4.06% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The BBIG share’s 52-week high remains $9.4, putting it -182.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $93.03 Million, with an average of 13.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

After registering a 4.06% upside in the last session, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.50- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.54%, and 38.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 143.07%. Short interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw shorts transact 3.88 Million shares and set a 0.77 days time to cover.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -43% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 74.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Vinco Ventures, Inc. insiders hold 32.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.28% of the shares at 10.85% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 4.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rovida Advisors Inc. with 229.97 Thousand shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $588.73 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,198,069 shares. This is just over 4.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 112.89 Thousand, or 0.4% of the shares, all valued at about $289Thousand.