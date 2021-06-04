For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Is Worth A Shot

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s traded shares stood at 1,430,316 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.8, to imply an increase of 1.21% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The PSTG share’s 52-week high remains $29.53, putting it -57.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.91. The company has a valuation of $5.32 Billion, with an average of 5.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PSTG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

After registering a 1.21% upside in the latest session, Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.35 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.57%, and -0.58% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -16.9%. Short interest in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) saw shorts transact 12.62 Million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.16, implying an increase of 49.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTG has been trading 75.53% off suggested target high and 11.7% from its likely low.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pure Storage, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) shares are -1.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.13% against 22.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.7% this quarter before jumping 700% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 56.98% annually.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Pure Storage, Inc. insiders hold 6.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.41% of the shares at 88.86% float percentage. In total, 400 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.89 Million shares (or 11.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $708.4 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.51 Million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $506.39 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 15,870,566 shares. This is just over 5.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $320.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.33 Million, or 5.07% of the shares, all valued at about $324.09 Million.