For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Is Worth A Shot

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares stood at 4,613,438 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.11, to imply a decline of -4.01% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The MNMD share’s 52-week high remains $5.77, putting it -85.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.291. The company has a valuation of $696.3 Million, with an average of 8.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MNMD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.13, implying an increase of 32.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.13 and $4.13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNMD has been trading 32.8% off suggested target high and 32.8% from its likely low.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders hold 5.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.63% of the shares at 0.67% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by tru Independence LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 167.29 Thousand shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $466.66 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gofen & Glossberg LLC with 72.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $202.24 Thousand.