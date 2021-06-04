For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Is Worth A Shot

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares stood at 48,726,788 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.94, to imply an increase of 2.29% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The CLOV share’s 52-week high remains $17.45, putting it -95.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.31. The company has a valuation of $3.65 Billion, with an average of 16.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLOV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

After registering a 2.29% upside in the last session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.46 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 14.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.96%, and -3.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.69%. Short interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw shorts transact 40.46 Million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.67, implying an increase of 8.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLOV has been trading 11.86% off suggested target high and 0.67% from its likely low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32% annually.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Clover Health Investments, Corp. insiders hold 24.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.24% of the shares at 140.54% float percentage. In total, 153 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 96.33 Million shares (or 64.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $728.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.19 Million shares, or about 17.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $197.96 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,001,915 shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.59 Million, or 5.79% of the shares, all valued at about $64.92 Million.