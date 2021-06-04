For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is Worth A Shot

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s traded shares stood at 554,525 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $82.28, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The BAX share’s 52-week high remains $91.45, putting it -11.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $74.79. The company has a valuation of $41.39 Billion, with an average of 3.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Baxter International Inc. (BAX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BAX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.74.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the latest session, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $82.78 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.57%, and -5.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.54%. Short interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) saw shorts transact 8.98 Million shares and set a 3.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $94.44, implying an increase of 14.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $85 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAX has been trading 27.61% off suggested target high and 3.31% from its likely low.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baxter International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares are +8.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.92% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.6% this quarter before jumping 13.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $3.11 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.21 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.72 Billion and $2.83 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.4% before jumping 13.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 37.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.47% annually.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baxter International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.03%.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

Baxter International Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.35% of the shares at 89.5% float percentage. In total, 1486 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 41.37 Million shares (or 8.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.32 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 40.94 Million shares, or about 8.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.28 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14,327,992 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.15 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.14 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $1.09 Billion.