For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Is Worth A Shot

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s traded shares stood at 14,564,047 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.7, to imply an increase of 8.87% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The ASXC share’s 52-week high remains $6.95, putting it -157.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $629.7 Million, with an average of 22.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) trade information

After registering a 8.87% upside in the last session, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.79- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.43%, and 37.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 332%. Short interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) saw shorts transact 11.18 Million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 48.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASXC has been trading 48.15% off suggested target high and 48.15% from its likely low.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Asensus Surgical, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) shares are +484.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.14% against 19.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.4% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 106.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 90.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s Major holders

Asensus Surgical, Inc. insiders hold 1.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.83% of the shares at 19.18% float percentage. In total, 117 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.11 Million shares (or 3.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.11 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.13 Million shares, or about 2.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.93 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF holds roughly 7,109,464 shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.85 Million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about $12.52 Million.