For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Is Worth A Shot

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s traded shares stood at 1,045,881 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply a decline of -3.68% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ARPO share’s 52-week high remains $2.5, putting it -36.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.954. The company has a valuation of $86.69 Million, with an average of 2.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARPO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

After registering a -3.68% downside in the last session, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.94 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 5.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.28%, and 59.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.73%. Short interest in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw shorts transact 1.05 Million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 9.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARPO has been trading 9.29% off suggested target high and 9.29% from its likely low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 82.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 4.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.17% of the shares at 66.98% float percentage. In total, 45 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Satter Management Company, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.62 Million shares (or 13.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 5.19 Million shares, or about 12.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.7 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,297,465 shares. This is just over 3.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 453.56 Thousand, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about $585.09 Thousand.