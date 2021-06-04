Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Thursday – Up 49.39% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares stood at 634,985 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.83, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The FLEX share’s 52-week high remains $20.04, putting it -6.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.53. The company has a valuation of $9.43 Billion, with an average of 3.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Flex Ltd. (FLEX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLEX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the latest session, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.84 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.39%, and 10.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.67%. Short interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw shorts transact 9.58 Million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.38, implying an increase of 24.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLEX has been trading 64.63% off suggested target high and 11.52% from its likely low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flex Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares are +11.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.28% against 17.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.2% this quarter before jumping 11.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 604.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.7% annually.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Flex Ltd. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.25% of the shares at 102.94% float percentage. In total, 467 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 65.02 Million shares (or 13.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 52.71 Million shares, or about 10.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $947.73 Million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio holds roughly 18,409,302 shares. This is just over 3.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $331Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.02 Million, or 3.61% of the shares, all valued at about $323.97 Million.