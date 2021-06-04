FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Thursday – Up 83.2% From the Lows, What Happens Next

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s traded shares stood at 1,165,475 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.63, to imply an increase of 7.47% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The FINV share’s 52-week high remains $10.61, putting it -22.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $2.47 Billion, with an average of 2.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for FinVolution Group (FINV), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FINV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

After registering a 7.47% upside in the latest session, FinVolution Group (FINV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.70- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.68%, and 32.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 223.6%. Short interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw shorts transact 1.95 Million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $311.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $349.55 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.5% before jumping 61.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 66.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.37% annually.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group has its next earnings report out on May 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FinVolution Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 2.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

FinVolution Group insiders hold 23.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.8% of the shares at 45.53% float percentage. In total, 111 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.86 Million shares (or 13.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $153.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 11.56 Million shares, or about 6.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $81.04 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FinVolution Group (FINV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 4,401,985 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 428.88 Thousand, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about $3.01 Million.