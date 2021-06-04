Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Dropped -0.6% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)’s traded shares stood at 801,575 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.95, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The FAST share’s 52-week high remains $54.32, putting it -2.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.15. The company has a valuation of $30.47 Billion, with an average of 2.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Fastenal Company (FAST), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give FAST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the latest session, Fastenal Company (FAST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.62 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.42%, and -0.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.48%. Short interest in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) saw shorts transact 15.55 Million shares and set a 4.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.1, implying a decline of -5.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FAST has been trading 13.31% off suggested target high and -24.46% from its likely low.

Fastenal Company (FAST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fastenal Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fastenal Company (FAST) shares are +8.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.03% against 16.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -2.4% this quarter before jumping 7.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.95% annually.

FAST Dividends

Fastenal Company has its next earnings report out on July 13, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fastenal Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.1% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.53%.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)’s Major holders

Fastenal Company insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.15% of the shares at 81.4% float percentage. In total, 1290 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 68.8 Million shares (or 11.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.36 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 44.03 Million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.15 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fastenal Company (FAST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,177,518 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $789.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.97 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $633.34 Million.