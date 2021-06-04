Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Jumped 12.31% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares stood at 13,756,439 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.47, to imply an increase of 8.23% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The SOLO share’s 52-week high remains $13.6, putting it -204.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $504.89 Million, with an average of 5.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SOLO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

After registering a 8.23% upside in the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.78- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 6.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.88%, and 12.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.79%. Short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw shorts transact 18.61 Million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.99, implying an increase of 145.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.79 and $14.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOLO has been trading 232.44% off suggested target high and 96.64% from its likely low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are -35.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.74% against 21.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.9% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 988.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders hold 15.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.03% of the shares at 16.54% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.04 Million shares (or 21.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.09 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.3 Million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.13 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 7,039,655 shares. This is just over 21.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 332.15 Thousand, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about $1.56 Million.