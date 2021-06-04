EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Jumped 17.38% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for EHang Holdings Limited (EH), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

After registering a -5.58% downside in the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.85 this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 8.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.87%, and 17.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.94%. Short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw shorts transact 4.74 Million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -15.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.21% of the shares at 15.37% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Growth Interface Management Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.85 Million shares (or 5.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carmignac Gestion with 745.77 Thousand shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.62 Million.

We also have Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund holds roughly 169,000 shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99.45 Thousand, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about $6.6 Million.