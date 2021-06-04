Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Could Grow By 91.22% Or More

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside in the latest session, Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $70.38 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.28%, and -1.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.22%. Short interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw shorts transact 2.76 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.6, implying an increase of 55.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $86 and $132 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPS has been trading 91.22% off suggested target high and 24.58% from its likely low.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Digital Turbine, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares are +50.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.57% against 0.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 280% this quarter before jumping 61.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 121% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $88.01 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $101.94 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.35 Million and $48.58 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 123.7% before jumping 109.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 387% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Digital Turbine, Inc. insiders hold 3.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.24% of the shares at 67.77% float percentage. In total, 375 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.62 Million shares (or 10.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $543.9 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.26 Million shares, or about 7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $353.9 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,664,500 shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $220.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.28 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $128.71 Million.