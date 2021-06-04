Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Thursday – Up 72.04% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s traded shares stood at 1,424,170 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.65, to imply a decline of -3.33% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The DSX share’s 52-week high remains $5.19, putting it -11.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.3. The company has a valuation of $425.64 Million, with an average of 2.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

After registering a -3.33% downside in the last session, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.19- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 10.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.44%, and 17.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 140.93%. Short interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw shorts transact 812.35 Million shares and set a 688.43 days time to cover.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diana Shipping Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares are +176.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 185% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 233.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $42.78 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.15 Million and $39.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.2% before jumping 32.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -848.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Diana Shipping Inc. insiders hold 28.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.55% of the shares at 30.21% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.38 Million shares (or 2.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.55 Million shares, or about 1.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.64 Million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 2,314,205 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 644.55 Thousand, or 0.7% of the shares, all valued at about $1.93 Million.