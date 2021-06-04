Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) down -15.17% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s traded shares stood at 4,206,693 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.59, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The DM share’s 52-week high remains $34.94, putting it -139.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.98. The company has a valuation of $3.73 Billion, with an average of 3.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the last session, Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.90 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.12%, and 11.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.17%. Short interest in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) saw shorts transact 22.54 Million shares and set a 5.82 days time to cover.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -396.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Desktop Metal, Inc. insiders hold 22.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.13% of the shares at 59.62% float percentage. In total, 180 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.42 Million shares (or 11.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $423.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is KPCB XVI Associates, LLC with 17.72 Million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $264.05 Million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 4,600,000 shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.29 Million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about $49.09 Million.