Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Dipped 0% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s traded shares stood at 783,433 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.96, to imply an increase of 20.83% or $6.2 in intraday trading. The CGEM share’s 52-week high remains $59.85, putting it -66.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.57. The company has a valuation of $1.55 Billion, with an average of 208.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 274.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CGEM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.75, implying an increase of 32.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGEM has been trading 52.95% off suggested target high and 11.23% from its likely low.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -150.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s Major holders

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 22.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.04% of the shares at 92.54% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.91 Million shares (or 18.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $329.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Foresite Capital Management V, LLC with 2.73 Million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $113.82 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 491,410 shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 366.34 Thousand, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about $15.27 Million.