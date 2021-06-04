Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP): Can A Stock Be Up 6.24% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares stood at 2,506,115 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.03, to imply an increase of 3.57% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CRBP share’s 52-week high remains $9.78, putting it -381.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $253.82 Million, with an average of 5.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRBP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

After registering a 3.57% upside in the last session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.29- this Tuesday, Jun 01, jumping 11.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.14%, and 18.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.4%. Short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw shorts transact 13.74 Million shares and set a 3.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.1, implying an increase of 3.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.6 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRBP has been trading 47.78% off suggested target high and -21.18% from its likely low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) shares are +40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.2% against 16.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.9% this quarter before jumping 73.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -13.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $870Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $940Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $286Million and $1.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 204.2% before falling -23.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.91% of the shares at 46.11% float percentage. In total, 151 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.02 Million shares (or 4.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.67 Million shares, or about 4.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.18 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 6,020,395 shares. This is just over 4.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.64 Million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about $5.21 Million.