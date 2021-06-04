Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) up 47.73% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s traded shares stood at 3,114,818 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply a decline of -3.7% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CSCW share’s 52-week high remains $2.67, putting it -156.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $93.97 Million, with an average of 2.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSCW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

After registering a -3.7% downside in the last session, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.14 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 8.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.8%, and -11.11% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 47.73%. Short interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw shorts transact 1.94 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120, implying an increase of 11438.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $120 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSCW has been trading 11438.46% off suggested target high and 11438.46% from its likely low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. insiders hold 26.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.76% of the shares at 1.03% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 243.55 Thousand shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $433.52 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 132.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $235.69 Thousand.