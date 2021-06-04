Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Jumped 4.93% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s traded shares stood at 3,150,480 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.34, to imply an increase of 4.78% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The CLNY share’s 52-week high remains $7.51, putting it -2.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $3.64 Billion, with an average of 2.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLNY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) trade information

After registering a 4.78% upside in the latest session, Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.49- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.63%, and 4.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.7%. Short interest in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) saw shorts transact 69.36 Million shares and set a 22.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.31, implying an increase of 13.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLNY has been trading 49.86% off suggested target high and -4.63% from its likely low.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Colony Capital, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) shares are +61.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.78% against 2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.8% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $327.06 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $269.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.95 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 992%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s Major holders

Colony Capital, Inc. insiders hold 4.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.44% of the shares at 92.61% float percentage. In total, 380 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 69.35 Million shares (or 14.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $449.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 51.64 Million shares, or about 10.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $334.63 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 21,538,285 shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $106.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.39 Million, or 3.58% of the shares, all valued at about $83.65 Million.