Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Dipped 0% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s traded shares stood at 1,135,453 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.37, to imply an increase of 4.11% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The RAAS share’s 52-week high remains $59, putting it -529.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.37. The company has a valuation of $1.54 Billion, with an average of 1.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RAAS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 99.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Cloopen Group Holding Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.7% of the shares at 21.7% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.25 Million shares (or 12.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $264.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 6.7 Million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $91.96 Million.

We also have Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund holds roughly 964,000 shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 112.97 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $2.13 Million.