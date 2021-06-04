Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~302.67% year-to-date

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s traded shares stood at 9,149,081 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.04, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CDEV share’s 52-week high remains $6.26, putting it -3.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $1.69 Billion, with an average of 8.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CDEV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the last session, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.26- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 3.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.27%, and 38.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 302.67%. Short interest in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw shorts transact 25.55 Million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.17, implying a decline of -14.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDEV has been trading 24.17% off suggested target high and -50.33% from its likely low.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Centennial Resource Development, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) shares are +444.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 110.57% against -1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 142.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $184.89 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $202.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $83.91 Million and $149.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 120.3% before jumping 35.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 106.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. insiders hold 4.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.17% of the shares at 66.28% float percentage. In total, 173 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Riverstone Holdings LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 83.46 Million shares (or 29.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $350.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.15 Million shares, or about 3.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $42.62 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 6,185,186 shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.07 Million, or 1.82% of the shares, all valued at about $7.6 Million.