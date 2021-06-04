Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Thursday – Up 83.84% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 11,154,252 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.89, to imply an increase of 8.79% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $39.1, putting it -259.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $1.87 Billion, with an average of 11.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Canaan Inc. (CAN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

After registering a 8.79% upside in the last session, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.50 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.75%, and -17.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.64%. Short interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw shorts transact 8.38 Million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 79% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc. insiders hold 8.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.59% of the shares at 21.43% float percentage. In total, 83 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.88 Million shares (or 3.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franchise Capital Limited with 3.66 Million shares, or about 2.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $75.62 Million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity China Region Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 2,037,609 shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 Million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about $33.01 Million.