Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) Could Grow By -41.61% Or More

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX)’s traded shares stood at 5,147,166 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.84, to imply a decline of -7.19% or -$1.46 in intraday trading. The BTX share’s 52-week high remains $80.67, putting it -328.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.9. The company has a valuation of $783.98 Million, with an average of 7.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying a decline of -41.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTX has been trading -41.61% off suggested target high and -41.61% from its likely low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -110.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX)’s Major holders

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 56.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.38% of the shares at 0.89% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eagle Asset Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46.83 Thousand shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $174.19 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 22.85 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $85Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,963 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.1 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $55.8 Thousand.