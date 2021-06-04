Boom Or Bust: Where Is Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Headed Next?

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares stood at 30,321,746 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.01, to imply a decline of -0.39% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The SPCE share’s 52-week high remains $62.8, putting it -102.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.21. The company has a valuation of $7.47 Billion, with an average of 41.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPCE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the last session, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.04 this Friday, May 28, jumping 11.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.85%, and 53.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.68%. Short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw shorts transact 39.47 Million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying a decline of -3.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPCE has been trading 61.24% off suggested target high and -41.95% from its likely low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares are +9.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4% against 25.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10% this quarter before jumping 17.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1173.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $380Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.56 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $880Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -56.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -166% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 29.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.91% of the shares at 36.81% float percentage. In total, 379 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.48 Million shares (or 4.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $351.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.41 Million shares, or about 2.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $165.69 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,643,734 shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 Million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about $96.28 Million.