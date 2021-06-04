Boom Or Bust: Where Is Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Stock Headed Next?

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s traded shares stood at 9,083,817 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.56, to imply an increase of 4.14% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The RMO share’s 52-week high remains $38.9, putting it -306.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.33. The company has a valuation of $1.25 Billion, with an average of 4.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RMO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

After registering a 4.14% upside in the last session, Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.28 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.46%, and 15.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.49%. Short interest in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw shorts transact 23.48 Million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.74, implying an increase of 1.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.7 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMO has been trading 56.9% off suggested target high and -29.92% from its likely low.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -234.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Romeo Power, Inc. insiders hold 33.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.93% of the shares at 29.9% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 5.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with 4.74 Million shares, or about 3.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $39.5 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3,331,693 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 442.34 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $3.68 Million.