Boom Or Bust: Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Headed Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 9,132,907 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.79, to imply a decline of -5.74% or -$1.45 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $57.75, putting it -142.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $2.37 Billion, with an average of 15.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MARA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

After registering a -5.74% downside in the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.11 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 12.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.82%, and -34.32% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 127.87%. Short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 12.85 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.5, implying an increase of 103.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MARA has been trading 110.17% off suggested target high and 97.56% from its likely low.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 75.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 10.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.19% of the shares at 28.22% float percentage. In total, 154 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.55 Million shares (or 7.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $362.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.69 Million shares, or about 2.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $129.15 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,516,728 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $120.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 Million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about $104.67 Million.