Boom Or Bust: Where Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Headed Next?

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s traded shares stood at 1,354,856 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.52, to imply an increase of 2.21% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The JNPR share’s 52-week high remains $27.83, putting it -1.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.51. The company has a valuation of $9.01 Billion, with an average of 2.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give JNPR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

After registering a 2.21% upside in the latest session, Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.60 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.53%, and 5.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.25%. Short interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw shorts transact 21.42 Million shares and set a 5.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.11, implying a decline of -5.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JNPR has been trading 16.28% off suggested target high and -30.96% from its likely low.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Juniper Networks, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) shares are +23.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.68% against 24.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.4% this quarter before jumping 7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.14 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.18 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.05 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.79% annually.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 2.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.45%.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Juniper Networks, Inc. insiders hold 1.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.05% of the shares at 98.33% float percentage. In total, 710 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 47.39 Million shares (or 14.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.98 Million shares, or about 11.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $936.6 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 29,015,165 shares. This is just over 8.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $734.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.27 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $234.71 Million.