Boom Or Bust: Where Is Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Headed Next?

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares stood at 8,388,986 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ITRM share’s 52-week high remains $2.995, putting it -94.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $275.87 Million, with an average of 20.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ITRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

After registering a 1.99% upside in the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.6 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.41%, and 31.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.71%. Short interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw shorts transact 1.86 Million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying an increase of 46.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITRM has been trading 62.34% off suggested target high and 29.87% from its likely low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 69.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.58% of the shares at 9.63% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners X LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 1.54 Million shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.17 Million.