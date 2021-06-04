Boom Or Bust: Where Is Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Headed Next?

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares stood at 31,265,239 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.92, to imply a decline of -9.03% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The IDEX share’s 52-week high remains $5.53, putting it -89.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $1.24 Billion, with an average of 25.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IDEX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

After registering a -9.03% downside in the last session, Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.26- this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 10.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.69%, and 3.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.73%. Short interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw shorts transact 39.92 Million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 139.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDEX has been trading 139.73% off suggested target high and 139.73% from its likely low.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $31Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.69 Million and $10.62 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 560.7% before jumping 206% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics, Inc. insiders hold 10.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.07% of the shares at 5.66% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.86 Million shares (or 1.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 4.81 Million shares, or about 1.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.04 Million.

We also have First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Small Cap Core AlphaDEX and First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Small Cap Core AlphaDEX holds roughly 398,855 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 390.51 Thousand, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $1.15 Million.