Boom Or Bust: Where Is GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Headed Next?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for GameStop Corp. (GME), translating to a mean rating of 3.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give GME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.71.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.8, implying a decline of -78.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $175 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GME has been trading -32.22% off suggested target high and -96.13% from its likely low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GameStop Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are +1534.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.56% against 34.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.9% this quarter before jumping 54.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.07 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 37.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

GameStop Corp. insiders hold 19.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.72% of the shares at 51.77% float percentage. In total, 314 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.18 Million shares (or 12.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.74 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.54 Million shares, or about 7.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.05 Billion.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GameStop Corp. (GME) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,645,620 shares. This is just over 5.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $692.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $27.66 Million.