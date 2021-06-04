Boom Or Bust: Where Is Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Headed Next?

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s traded shares stood at 2,821,763 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.9. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply an increase of 13.57% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The FTEK share’s 52-week high remains $7.04, putting it -188.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.6. The company has a valuation of $76.57 Million, with an average of 765.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTEK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

After registering a 13.57% upside in the latest session, Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.42- this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 1.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.55%, and 9.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.72%. Short interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw shorts transact 823.84 Million shares and set a 628.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying a decline of -28.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $1.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTEK has been trading -28.28% off suggested target high and -28.28% from its likely low.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fuel Tech, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) shares are -41.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.06% against 5.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40% this quarter before falling -133.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.4 Million and $8.15 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.5% before falling -16.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.1% annually.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

Fuel Tech, Inc. insiders hold 22.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.38% of the shares at 34% float percentage. In total, 51 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.31 Million shares (or 4.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CVI Holdings, LLC with 1.16 Million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.65 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 467,755 shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 281.1 Thousand, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about $882.65 Thousand.