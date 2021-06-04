Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Have Dipped -9.12% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s traded shares stood at 4,483,651 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.85, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The BLNK share’s 52-week high remains $64.5, putting it -66.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.98. The company has a valuation of $1.63 Billion, with an average of 2.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the last session, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.00 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.15%, and 9.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.12%. Short interest in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw shorts transact 12.97 Million shares and set a 3.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42, implying an increase of 8.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLNK has been trading 54.44% off suggested target high and -17.63% from its likely low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blink Charging Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares are +75.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.64% against -7.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -45.5% this quarter before falling -33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 97.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.45 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.57 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -61.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Blink Charging Co. insiders hold 14.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.26% of the shares at 32.87% float percentage. In total, 193 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Trust Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.46 Million shares (or 9.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.52 Million shares, or about 6.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $62.58 Million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF holds roughly 2,147,512 shares. This is just over 8.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 Million, or 4.08% of the shares, all valued at about $41.36 Million.