Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Surged 5.39% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 2,004,786 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.41, to imply a decline of -5.93% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $33, putting it -292.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $406.38 Million, with an average of 2.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTBT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

After registering a -5.93% downside in the last session, Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.18 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 17.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.07%, and -32.67% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -61.62%. Short interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw shorts transact 1.23 Million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 60.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 148% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital, Inc. insiders hold 23.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.6% of the shares at 2.08% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 208.74 Thousand shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of Nova Scotia / with 125.29 Thousand shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.88 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds roughly 54,248 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $716.07 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41.2 Thousand, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about $618.87 Thousand.