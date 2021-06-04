BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~179.39% year-to-date

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s traded shares stood at 1,447,629 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $229.25, to imply an increase of 6.47% or $13.94 in intraday trading. The BNTX share’s 52-week high remains $230.45, putting it -0.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.55. The company has a valuation of $55.15 Billion, with an average of 1.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BioNTech SE (BNTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BNTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $9.13.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

After registering a 6.47% upside in the latest session, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $228 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.2%, and 28.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 179.39%. Short interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw shorts transact 4.75 Million shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioNTech SE share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are +88.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43771.43% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2128.9% this quarter before jumping 935.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2467.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.87 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.88 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $49.33 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7750.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 107.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

BioNTech SE insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.5% of the shares at 13.66% float percentage. In total, 336 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.74 Million shares (or 2.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $735.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 4.82 Million shares, or about 2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $526.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund holds roughly 2,277,596 shares. This is just over 0.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $248.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 Million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about $207.19 Million.