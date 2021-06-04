Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Thursday – Up 22.42% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s traded shares stood at 1,493,094 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $287.75, to imply an increase of 5.58% or $15.2 in intraday trading. The BIIB share’s 52-week high remains $363.92, putting it -26.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $223.25. The company has a valuation of $43.29 Billion, with an average of 1.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Biogen Inc. (BIIB), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BIIB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 4 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.65.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) trade information

After registering a 5.58% upside in the latest session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $291.7 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.19%, and 6.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.14%. Short interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw shorts transact 3.24 Million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $287.04, implying a decline of -0.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $157 and $458 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIIB has been trading 59.17% off suggested target high and -45.44% from its likely low.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biogen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) shares are +12.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.31% against 9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -54.7% this quarter before falling -48.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -21.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $2.61 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.63 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.43 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.33% annually.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s Major holders

Biogen Inc. insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.78% of the shares at 87.35% float percentage. In total, 1571 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.76 Million shares (or 11.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.69 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.5 Million shares, or about 8.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.78 Billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biogen Inc. (BIIB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 9,337,199 shares. This is just over 6.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.61 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.29 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $1.2 Billion.