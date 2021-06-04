Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Drops -145.53% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s traded shares stood at 1,733,343 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.22, to imply an increase of 2.26% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The BLDP share’s 52-week high remains $42.28, putting it -145.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.51. The company has a valuation of $5.09 Billion, with an average of 4.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLDP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

After registering a 2.26% upside in the latest session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.94 this Friday, May 28, jumping 4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.35%, and 5.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.58%. Short interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) saw shorts transact 18.32 Million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.12, implying an increase of 40.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $42.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLDP has been trading 144.48% off suggested target high and -12.89% from its likely low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $21.28 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.8 Million and $27.77 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.5% before falling -2.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.03% annually.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Ballard Power Systems Inc. insiders hold 19.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.59% of the shares at 45.19% float percentage. In total, 438 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.92 Million shares (or 5.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $411.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.13 Million shares, or about 2.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $173.51 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 2,901,850 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.78 Million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about $60.76 Million.