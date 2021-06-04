Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~44.66% year-to-date

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s traded shares stood at 15,620,995 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.79, to imply an increase of 2.71% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The EARS share’s 52-week high remains $6.6, putting it -74.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.726. The company has a valuation of $48.78 Million, with an average of 602.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EARS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

After registering a 2.71% upside in the last session, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.58- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 17.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.2%, and 10.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.66%. Short interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw shorts transact 934.58 Million shares and set a 177.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 277.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EARS has been trading 277.31% off suggested target high and 277.31% from its likely low.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 62.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 40.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. insiders hold 5.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.34% of the shares at 5.65% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 461.52 Thousand shares (or 3.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with 51.69 Thousand shares, or about 0.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $179.88 Thousand.