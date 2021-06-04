At Current Prices, Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Worth A Patient Look?

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares stood at 84,607,723 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.72, to imply an increase of 3.79% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The TLRY share’s 52-week high remains $67, putting it -239.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.41. The company has a valuation of $8.8 Billion, with an average of 36.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TLRY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

After registering a 3.79% upside in the last session, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.14 this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 10.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.3%, and 15.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 138.74%. Short interest in Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw shorts transact 34.81 Million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.91, implying a decline of -9.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.27 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLRY has been trading 41.99% off suggested target high and -93.56% from its likely low.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 32.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49.3% annually.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray, Inc. insiders hold 4.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.69% of the shares at 8.08% float percentage. In total, 297 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.97 Million shares (or 3.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 2.2 Million shares, or about 1.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $18.16 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 6,973,209 shares. This is just over 3.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 725.72 Thousand, or 0.4% of the shares, all valued at about $16.5 Million.