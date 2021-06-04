At Current Prices, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Worth A Patient Look?

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s traded shares stood at 4,992,163 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.57, to imply an increase of 5.09% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The EYES share’s 52-week high remains $20, putting it -259.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $155.45 Million, with an average of 4.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EYES a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

After registering a 5.09% upside in the last session, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.14- this Friday, May 28, jumping 9.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.22%, and -17.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 197.86%. Short interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw shorts transact 2.48 Million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 79.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EYES has been trading 79.53% off suggested target high and 79.53% from its likely low.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. insiders hold 35.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.06% of the shares at 18.73% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1Million shares (or 3.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 922.19 Thousand shares, or about 3.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.61 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 407,661 shares. This is just over 1.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 185.07 Thousand, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about $1.53 Million.