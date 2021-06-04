At Current Prices, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Worth A Patient Look?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)’s traded shares stood at 768,081 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.39, to imply an increase of 0.32% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The OTIS share’s 52-week high remains $79.88, putting it -0.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.83. The company has a valuation of $34.05 Billion, with an average of 2.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OTIS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) trade information

After registering a 0.32% upside in the latest session, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $79.88 this Friday, Jun 04, jumping 0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.86%, and 0.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.53%. Short interest in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) saw shorts transact 7.25 Million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.82, implying an increase of 4.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $65 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTIS has been trading 13.36% off suggested target high and -18.13% from its likely low.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Otis Worldwide Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) shares are +18.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 13.49% against 20.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.8% this quarter before jumping 4.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.02% annually.

OTIS Dividends

Otis Worldwide Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 1.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)’s Major holders

Otis Worldwide Corporation insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.43% of the shares at 88.46% float percentage. In total, 1469 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.82 Million shares (or 8.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.59 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 34.38 Million shares, or about 8.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.35 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12,223,462 shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $836.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.35 Million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $571.27 Million.