At Current Prices, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Worth A Patient Look?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares stood at 9,107,792 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.48, to imply an increase of 4.82% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The EBON share’s 52-week high remains $14.95, putting it -329.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.37. The company has a valuation of $646.71 Million, with an average of 8.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

After registering a 4.82% upside in the last session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.62- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 3.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.39%, and -8.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.67%. Short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw shorts transact 14.65 Million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.5% of the shares at 13.45% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.74 Million shares (or 2.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.35 Million shares, or about 0.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.73 Million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 3,738,059 shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 472.96 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $3.76 Million.