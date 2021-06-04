At Current Prices, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Worth A Patient Look?

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s traded shares stood at 11,639,426 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 2.58% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CIDM share’s 52-week high remains $3.2, putting it -101.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $263.87 Million, with an average of 16.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CIDM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

After registering a 2.58% upside in the last session, Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.628 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.16%, and 23.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.59%. Short interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw shorts transact 10.52 Million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.25, implying an increase of 104.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIDM has been trading 120.13% off suggested target high and 88.68% from its likely low.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cinedigm Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares are +204.07% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.5% this quarter before jumping 85.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -21.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.41 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.74 Million and $6.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.3% before jumping 106.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 21.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Cinedigm Corp. insiders hold 14.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.41% of the shares at 10.95% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 2.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.06 Million shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.44 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,539,726 shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 962.6 Thousand, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about $1.61 Million.