At Current Prices, Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Worth A Patient Look?

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s traded shares stood at 2,527,073 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.4, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CHS share’s 52-week high remains $5.72, putting it -5.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $661.95 Million, with an average of 2.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.72- this Thursday, Jun 03, jumping 5.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.17%, and 67.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 239.62%. Short interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw shorts transact 7.35 Million shares and set a 3.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying a decline of -30.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHS has been trading -7.41% off suggested target high and -53.7% from its likely low.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chico’s FAS, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) shares are +241.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.71% against 37.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 89% this quarter before jumping 62.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $320.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $341.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $324.6 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.77% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Chico’s FAS, Inc. insiders hold 8.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.79% of the shares at 84.73% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.77 Million shares (or 16.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with 8.46 Million shares, or about 6.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.01 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8,001,755 shares. This is just over 6.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.01 Million, or 3.28% of the shares, all valued at about $10.8 Million.